Triple H, Paul Heyman And Others React To Renee Young's WWE Departure

One of WWE's best non-wrestling performers, Renee Young will be soon parting ways with the promotion. According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Renee Young gave her resignation notice to WWE last week and would leave the company after the WWE SummerSlam 2020. Even though WWE is yet to make the news official, PWInsider claims that they’ve confirmed the report with multiple sources.

At the time of writing this article, Renee Young has also not made any official comments about her departure. However, she had shared multiple cryptic posts on social media that has forced fans to believe that the rumours are true.

Time.

To.

Close.

This.

Out. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 19, 2020

Also Read l WWE News: Triple H outlines the problems WWE faced due to COVID-19 pandemic

Triple H comments on Renee Young's WWE departure

WWE Hall of Famer and top WWE executive Triple H recently sat down for a pre-NXT TakeOver conference call where he opened up on multiple topics. When asked about Renee Young’s impending departure, 'The Game' refused to answer the question, saying, "I'll let Renee deal with that on her terms." However, Triple H then went on to talk about what Renee Young has meant to the company since she first joined back in late 2012. Triple H said that Renee Young is ‘the best’ while revealing that he loved working with the host in the WWE.

“It's been awesome to see her do and attack different things within the company and try different roles. I thought she's done tremendously. I'll let her handle the rest of it, but as far as her contributions they've been awesome,” Triple H added.

Also Read l Triple H reveals why Velveteen Dream returned to WWE NXT despite #SpeakingOut allegations

Paul Heyman and Mic Floey react to Renee Young’s departure

After the news went viral, WWE veterans Paul Heyman and Mic Floey took to social media and made their thoughts public. While Mic Floey claimed that Renee Young’s departure will be a big blow to WWE, Paul Heyman said that he’s looking forward to her post-WWE projects. Paul Heyman also praised Renee Young and added that he would be forever indebted for her on-screen generosity and trust. Paul Heyman then reminisced the experiences of working with Renee Young and praised her for getting the best out of everyone she worked with.

Also Read l WWE News: Jericho confirms Bret Hart’s claim that Michaels & Triple H bullied The Rock

If @ReneeYoungWWE is indeed leaving, it’s a big loss for @WWE



She is a woman of so many talents - smart, funny, hard-working, and a very comforting presence behind the

scenes. The sky is the limit for Renee - @espn @AEW

I can see her hosting #Today or #GMA



ALL THE BEST! https://t.co/HLq8o55veu — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 19, 2020

Also Read l Bret Hart reveals The Rock used to get bullied by Shawn Michaels and Triple H in the 1990s

Image Source: WWE.com