Rey Mysterio & Family Help Dominik Punish Murphy And Win Street Fight On Monday Night RAW

This week’s WWE RAW featured one of the greatest feel-good moments of the year as the Mysterio family punished Murphy on the main event of the show. Dominik Mysterio faced The Disciple in a Street Fight on Monday Night RAW as his father Rey Mysterio, sister Aliyah and mother Angie watched on from ringside. In the middle of the match, Rey Mysterio got involved and started punishing Murphy. Aliyah and Angie then joined the men as Rey Mysterio looked at the camera and sent a message to Seth Rollins. “Payback is a bi**h,” Rey Mysterio said to end the show.

According to various reports, the feud between Seth Rollins and The Mysterio will soon end, but it will kick start the much-awaited Murphy vs Seth Rollins feud which WWE has been teasing for the past weeks. Fans speculate that Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio could have a final match at WWE Clash of Champions where Rey Mysterio would come out on top. The Clash of Champions PPV is scheduled to take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE RAW highlights: Murphy calls out Dominik Mysterio

In the mid-part of the show, the entire Mysterio family was interviewed in the ring where Rey Mysterio revealed that he has no timetable to recover from the triceps injury he suffered at Payback. As Dominik Mysterio tried to speak about his family and his in-ring future, Murphy interrupted and blamed the Mysterios for sabotaging the relationship he had with his master, Seth Rollins. Murphy claimed that Seth Rollins is the one man who picked him up when he was down, but because of the Mysterios, he now doubts him. Murphy then issued a challenge to Dominik to upgrade their match to a street fight, which Dominik accepted.

WWE RAW highlights: Dominik Mysterio defeats Murphy via verbal submission

Dominik Mysterio entered the ring with his family, all of whom were holding kendo sticks in their hands. Murphy started strong by throwing Dominik over the announce table, but the young luchador fought back with some incredible moves. After the break, Murphy took over and tried to shove Dominik's eye into the steel steps, but later hung him up on the barricade instead. Murphy then punished Dominik Mysterio, but Rey’s son answered back with kicks. As Murphy tried to retrieve the table, Aliyah and Angie released Dominik from the ropes. This allowed the young superstar to hit a beautiful sunset flip bomb through a table.

Dominik Mysterio then grounded The Disciple with a frog splash before Rey Mysterio entered the ring and unloaded on Murphy with kendo sticks. “Payback is a bi**h!” Mysterio said while looking at the camera, sending a message to Rollins. Rey’s wife and daughter then entered and unloaded on Murphy, who tapped out as the referee called for the bell.

The Mysterio family is going to TOWN on @WWE_Murphy, so much so that he just QUIT the match! #WWERaw @35_Dominik @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/9W4907H40J — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: "I've been doing everything with my dad @reymysterio, but being able to have my mom and my sister here...it's a blessing and I wouldn't change anything for the world!" - @35_Dominik



It was a triumphant night for the Mysterio family on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/SejdzBdpho — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 8, 2020

Image Source: WWE.com