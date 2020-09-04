Rey Mysterio To Be Out Of Action For Months Because Of Latest Triceps Injury?

As reported earlier, future WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio suffered from torn triceps at WWE Payback 2020 on Sunday. At the PPV, Rey Mysterio teamed up with his son Dominik to defeat arch-rival Seth Rollins and Murphy in a tag-team match. The news was later confirmed by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio who stated that The Master of 619 received “legit injury” at the PPV. Recently, Dave Meltzer gave an update to fans about Rey Mysterio’s health, stating that the former champion could be out for months. Though he claimed that Rey Mysterio would not have to undergo a surgery, but added that the veteran’s absence could affect the ongoing Seth Rollins vs Mysterios feud.

“I hear two months or less so, you know it’s a real injury and not a good time, but it’s a whole lot better than six to eight months out, especially right now when he’s a real focal part of the show and he’s in a real key angle,” said Meltzer.

Rey Mysterio was earlier scheduled to face Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, but after the news of his injury went viral, Dominik replaced his father. The Young Mysterio delivered another great performance but ended up losing via pinfall. Various reports claim that Rey Mysterio's absence could also affect Dominik as the young Luchador is currently new to the WWE Universe and would need his father’s help to leave a mark. Dominik made his in-ring debut at the WWE SummerSlam 2020 and since then, has competed in two big matches.

Rey Mysterio injury update: Dominik Mysterio’s career after SummerSlam

Even though he lost his debut bout against Seth Rollins, he delivered an incredible performance and was hailed by many including critics. A week after the SummerSlam PPV, Dominik teamed up with his father and faced Seth Rollins and Murphy in a tag-team match. However, as they were about to win, Retribution appeared and attacked The Mysterios. During the assault, Rey Mysterio busted open his head and was seen bleeding.

However, a day after that at Payback, Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps but went on to defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy. A week later, Dominik Mysterio replaced his father and faced Seth Rollins in a singles match, but ended up losing. According to fans, the feud between Rollins and Mysterio could end soon as WWE is thinking of starting a feud between Rollins and Murphy. Some claim that Murphy could even help The Mysterios in taking down Rollins.

