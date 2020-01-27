Rey Mysterio's Body Transformation Since His Return To WWE Will Give You Fitness Goals

Rey Mysterio is one of the best wrestlers in WWE who has won almost every title in WWE. Rey Mysterio has won the WWE championship, the cruiserweight title, the intercontinental championship, the tag team title, the heavyweight championship and most recently, he was crowned the United States Champion. Over the years, the wrestler has had his share of health and injury-related problems. That has only pushed him to work on his fitness.

WWE news: Rey Mysterio's body transformation

When he returned to WWE, Mysterio shared two pictures of himself on social media. One picture was from 2003 and the other was from 2016. The photos displayed the stunning transformation that the wrestler underwent. In one picture, he was all bulked up. In the other, he looked ripped. The images even led some fans to speculate whether the little man was using steroids.

However, Mysterio doesn’t need steroids to be a good performer. During his first stint at WWE in 2006, he won the Royal Rumble against all the odds and went on to headline that year’s WrestleMania. In WrestleMania, he lasted for over 60 minutes.

After the match, Mysterio shared his in-ring strategy. He explained that he stayed low while the other wrestlers were rumbling. He said that he carefully picked his battles. He added that the strategy worked for him.

He briefly left WWE and joined Lucha Underground. He also had a short stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, Mysterio has returned to his old hunting ground and is working with his son Dominick.

