Shawn Michaels To Rey Mysterio: No.1 And No.2 Entrants Who Won The Royal Rumble Match

Many say that No. 1 and No. 2 entrants can't win a Royal Rumble match. However, these four superstars successfully turned their dreams into reality. They stayed in the ring until the end and won the match.

Here are 4 superstars who won the Royal Rumble despite opening the match:

Royal Rumble 1995: Shawn Michaels

By winning the 1995 Royal Rumble, Shawn Michaels became the first wrestler to ever win the Royal Rumble after entering at No. 1. In the later part of the match, Shawn Michaels was left in the ring with Bulldog. Bulldog threw Shawn Michaels from the top ropes and started celebrating his victory. However, HBK’s feet never touched the ground. He somehow came back to the ring. Michaels eliminated Bulldog and won the match.

Royal Rumble 2006: Rey Mysterio

In 2006, Rey Mysterio did not just win the Royal Rumble match. He also broke Chris Benoit’s record and stayed in the ring for 1 hour and 2 minutes. This record is yet to be broken. Rey Mysterio entered the match at No. 2 and eliminated many superstars. However, when he was left in the ring with Triple H, Randy Orton and Rob Van Dam, many believed that he will be eliminated next. Rey Mysterio won the match and shocked many. After his win, people started calling him ‘The Ultimate Underdog’.

Royal Rumble 2004: Chris Benoit

Though his name is take in a really low tone in WWE, there is no denying that Chris Benoit was one of the greatest WWE wrestlers. In his debut Royal Rumble match, Chris Benoit won and became the second wrestler to win from the No. 1 spot. He lasted 1 hour and 1 minute in the ring. Fans can never forget the moment he picked up Big Show and threw him out of the ring. This was the match which cemented The Rabid Wolverine’s position in WWE (then WWF).

Royal Rumble 1999: Vince McMahon

In 1999, the rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon was at its peak. At that time, Vince McMahon did everything he could to stop Stone Cold from winning the WWE Championship (then WWF Championship). He even entered the Royal Rumble match to stop Stone Cold. Vince McMahon wanted to enter as the No. 30th entrant, but due to then-Commissioner Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon entered at No. 2.

The match started and Stone Cold entered the ring. Soon after, Vince McMahon appeared followed by many other WWF superstars. No one touched Vince McMahon because he was the boss and kept on fighting each other. In the later part of the match, only McMahon and Steve Austin stayed in the ring. Many thought that Steve Austin will win the match. However, an interference by The Rock caused Stone Cold to lose focus and lose the match.

