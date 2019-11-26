WWE: Rey Mysterio Celebrates With Son Dominik After Winning US Championship Title

After defeating Ricochet, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to become the No.1 Contender, Rey Mysterio went ahead to defeat AJ Styles to win the United States Championship title. After winning the title, Mysterio was seen celebrating with his son Dominik and revealed that he was thinking of retiring from wrestling. However, because of his son, he came back to WWE.

Also Read l Matt Hardy woos fans with comeback on WWE RAW amidst loss to Buddy Murphy

Rey Mysterio then talked about Survivor Series and said that fans might not have seen him winning the WWE Championship title against Brock Lesnar. Still, they witnessed a double 619 and a double frog slap. He ended the conversation saying that he dedicates his win to his fans and especially his Latin brother and sister. Rey Mysterio then hugged his son and left the ring with fans cheering his name.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley leaves on a stretcher after being attacked by Rusev

WWE RAW: Ricochet vs Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre vs Rey Mysterio

Ricochet came out of the ring to challenge AJ Styles for a title match, but was interrupted by Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio who all had the same idea. Ricochet ended the confusion by revealing that all the four stars will face each other in a Fatal 4-Way to determine a No. 1 contender.

The match started with Drew McIntyre taking control and brutalizing everyone in his way. He first punished Ricochet and Rey Mysterio and as he was about to attack Randy Orton, The Viper caught him with an RKO out-of-nowhere. As Orton looked set to win the match, The O.C. interrupted and laid him out. Mysterio caught Ricochet and pinned him to win the match.

Also Read l No, CM Punk will not appear on WWE Backstage along with Triple H

WWE United States Champion: AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio

AJ Styles dominated the starting few minutes of the match. Soon though, the Masked Luchador got out and pushed Styles to the ropes to deliver a 619. He was not successful as the 619 took out the referee allowing The O.C. to interrupt and punish Rey Mysterio. Randy Orton came in and took out The O.C. before delivering an RKO to Styles. Rey Mysterio took advantage of the situation and pinned Styles for a win.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio gets Randy Orton's help to reclaim United States Championship title