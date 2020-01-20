WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar To Appear; Rey Mysterio To Face Andrade In A Ladder Match

This week’s WWE RAW will see Andrade defend his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match. Fans will also see WWE Champion Brock Lesnar return to the ring a week after he punished R-Truth. Lana and Bobby Lashley will team up to face the duo of Rusev and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match. According to many, Seth Rollins and The AOP can make their next move and confront Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE RAW:

WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar to appear

The Beast Incarnate is set to appear on WWE RAW for the third straight week. Last week, Brock Lesnar was seen punishing R-Truth. This week, fans can hope someone new to appear and shock the WWE Champion. Some want Cain Velasquez to once again appear in the WWE ring and confront The Beast Incarnate. Cain Velasquez recently confirmed his Royal Rumble participation and fans want to see the former UFC champion punish Brock Lesnar once again.

WWE RAW: Rusev & Liv Morgan to battle Bobby Lashley & Lana in Mixed Tag Team Match

Last week, fans saw Bobby Lashley and Rusev face each other in a singles match. However, a scuffle between Lana and Liv Morgan gave Lashley a chance to pick up a win. After the match, WWE announced a Mixed Tag-Team Match between the pair. Fans believe that this match will show another brawl between the two women. It will add to the already long storyline. Others believe that the rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Rusev will be taken further as the two are scheduled to face each other at Royal Rumble.

WWE RAW: Andrade to defend U.S. Title against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match

Andrade successfully defended his U.S. Title against Rey Mysterio last week. However, his actions after the match forced Rey Mysterio to challenge him once more. The two are scheduled to face each other in a Ladder Match. According to many, Humberto Carrillo can also make his much-awaited return. Some believe that Seth Rollins and The AOP can also show up to punish Rey Mysterio once again.

