WWE RAW: Seth Rollins And AOP Brutally Attack United States Champion Rey Mysterio

United States Champion Rey Mysterio had a bad day on Monday Night RAW as he was brutally mauled by Seth Rollins and AOP in an unexpected manner. 'The Luchador' has imposed quite a threat in the red brand with his recent run in the WWE and Seth Rollins is clearly not okay with it. It seems that Rey Mysterio has got himself some new rivals after getting the United States title around his waist and his upcoming rivalry with Seth Rollins is going to be intense. At least, that is what we can expect after the latest episode of WWE RAW.

WWE: Seth Rollins and AOP maul Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio looked absolutely helpless in front of Seth Rollins and AOP in the latest episode of WWE RAW. The United States champion was just about to leave the arena but to everyone’s shock, 'The Beast Slayer' arrived with AOP and landed an all-out assault on Mysterio. No wonder, it was more of a vengeful attack after seeing Rey Mysterio’s antics from the previous episode. 'The Luchador' provided a pipe to Kevin Owens and instructed him to take down Seth Rollins with that. However, fate turned out to be different as Rollins was carrying that very pipe in order to maul the Luchador in the latest episode of WWE RAW.

However, Rey Mysterio did everything he could to protect himself but fell short in front of Seth Rollins and his AOP teammates. The AOP hammered two massive shots over Rey Mysterio and shattered him on the ring but Seth Rollins pinned the last nail of the coffin with a vicious curb stomp over Rey Mysterio. There is no doubt that a heated up rivalry has already been ignited and Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio might end up fighting each other for the title.

