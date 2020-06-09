Rey Mysterio Confronts Seth Rollins, Vows To End Him Once He’s Medically Cleared

After nearly a month, Rey Mysterio came face-to-face with Seth Rollins, who injured his eye at an episode of WWE RAW after the Money in the Bank PPV. While talking to Seth Rollins and WWE RAW commentators, Rey Mysterio gave an update on his health and vowed to take revenge on Rollins and his team. During the interview, 'The Monday Night Messiah' asked Rey Mysterio to appear on next week’s WWE RAW, but the Master of 619 didn’t answer. According to many, Rey Mysterio could appear on next week’s red brand show and attack Seth Rollins. There is also speculation that WWE could announce a match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins for upcoming WWE Backlash PPV.

WWE RAW results: Rey Mysterio vows to end Seth Rollins once he’s medically in the clear

Seth Rollins took Byron Saxton's spot on commentary as the group interviewed Rey Mysterio. While giving an update on his health, 'The Master of the 619' said that he was at high risk for additional infection, but currently, he’s recovering nicely. He then laid out a warning to Seth Rollins and said that he will ‘end’ Rollins once he’s medically cleared. Rey Mysterio said he will not wait for ‘the end of the match to deliver a 619’.

"You're gonna pay. You're gonna pay for what you did to me and what you put my family through." - @reymysterio to @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zZnJOCEdcv — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 9, 2020

Seth Rollins picked up the mic and accused Rey Mysterio of spreading lies. Seth Rollins then invited Rey Mysterio and Dominick to next week’s WWE RAW and asked him to retire openly as a legend. As Seth Rollins was about to say something else, Rey Mysterio’s friend Aleister Black dove over the announce table and began punishing Rollins.

WWE RAW results: Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo defeat Murphy & Austin Theory via pinfall

After attacking Seth Rollins, Aleister Black got back in the ring. He was joined by Humberto Carrillo as the duo faced Seth Rollins' followers Murphy and Austin Theory. The bell rang and Aleister Black hit Murphy with a knee to score the pin. Rey Mysterio's music hit, but it was Seth Rollins in a Mysterio mask who made his way to the entrance ramp. As Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo were distracted, Theory and Murphy attacked them from behind. The segment ended with Rollins hitting Black with a stomp.

