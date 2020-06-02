Seth Rollins Hosts Rey Mysterio’s Retirement Ceremony Before Losing To Aleister Black

As announced last week, Seth Rollins appeared on this week’s WWE RAW to host Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony. With his followers Murphy and Austin Theory sitting ringside, Seth Rollins began the ceremony. Seth Rollins claimed Mysterio would likely not be able to bring himself to call it quits so he is here to do it for him. Seth Rollins first praised Rey Mysterio and revealed that he respects the future Hall of Famer.

Also Read l Becky Lynch shares picture of first ultrasound on partner Seth Rollins' birthday

However, he later added that the WWE legend was sacrificed for the greater good of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins then showed a video package of Rey Mysterio’s career to honour him. The video ended with a clip of May 11, 2020 episode of WWE RAW where Seth Rollins attacked Rey Mysterio and severely injured his eye. After showing the clip, Seth Rollins asked WWE to induct Rey Mysterio in the WWE Hall of Fame. Right then, Aleister Black's music played and the former NXT champion hit the ring to face Rollins.

Also Read l Seth Rollins net worth, relationship with Becky Lynch and WWE career: WWE News

WWE RAW Results: Aleister Black defeats Seth Rollins

Aleister Black ran towards the ring to attack The Monday Night Messiah from behind, but a well-timed distraction from Murphy and Theory helped Seth Rollins focus on Aleister Black. After returning from the break, it looked like the trio will destroy Aleister Black, but Humberto Carrillo’s music played and he rushed to ringside with a steel chair. The referee asked Murphy, Theory and Carrillo to get down so that the match between Aleister Black and Seth Rollins could start. All three went down and starting bell rang.

Seth Rollins started strong until Black picked up some momentum with a pair of springboard moonsaults. Seth Rollins soon recovered and blocked another moonsault attempt by Black. He then delivered a frog splash followed by a powerbomb. After surviving a barrage of critical moves from Seth Rollins, Aleister Black delivered an armbar and took over the match with a running knee.

Also Read l Becky Lynch claims passing the WWE RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka meant a lot to her

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins stands tall despite losing the match

Outside the ring, Carrillo was attacked by Murphy and Theory after he stopped the two from interfering in the match. A distracted Rollins fell prey to a rollup from Black, who scored the win. After the match, the disciples of Seth Rollins attacked both Aleister Black and Carrillo. With Black restrained by his followers, Rollins said, “This is what happens when you want to be a hero!” He delivered a stomp that took out Black. The trio of heels stood tall to close out the segment.

Also Read l McMahon's heartwarming reaction after learning about Becky Lynch’s pregnancy: WWE News