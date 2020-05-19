Seth Rollins Breaks Silence On Assault, Claims Rey Mysterio Was A 'cathartic Sacrifice'

Seth Rollins appeared on this week’s WWE RAW to talk about Rey Mysterio and revealed why he brutally attacked the Masked Luchador last week. Seth Rollins injured Rey Mysterio’s eye by shoving it into the corner of the ringside steel steps last week. After the incident, Rey Mysterio was taken to a hospital where his status was revealed to be critical. Fans have speculated that 'The Ultimate Underdog' is still in the hospital, getting treatment for his injury.

Seth Rollins reveals why he attacked Rey Mysterio

This week, Seth Rollins entered the ring in a black suit with his hair pulled back. He told his partner Murphy that he wants to make a revelation that he can’t wait to share. After returning from the break, Seth Rollins thanked Rey Mysterio and said that Rey Mysterio helped him understand that ‘without darkness, there can be no light’. Seth Rollins then said that Rey Mysterio was a cathartic sacrifice for the greater good as The Master of 619 helped him realise the kind of leader he wants to be.

Humberto Carrillo interrupts Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio’s long-time friend Humberto Carrillo interrupted Seth Rollins’ promo and called him a coward. He called Rey Mysterio his idol and hero before challenging Seth Rollins to a fight. Seth Rollins said that he’s not dressed to fight, but Murphy could take his place. Humberto Carrillo agreed to fight Murphy and the fight began.

WWE RAW results: Murphy defeats Humberto Carrillo

The match was incredible from the start as it featured two top-tier in-ring performers. Humberto Carrillo took control of the match at the start but got sidetracked with Seth Rollins at ringside. As he turned to focus on Murphy, he got hit by a high knee. Murphy went on to deliver Murphy's Law to win the match. After the match, Seth Rollins gave Murphy a head nod, leading Murphy to continue his attack on Carrillo. Aleister Black ran in to help Carrillo and attacked Murphy. Black continued to punish Murphy as Seth Rollins ran off to save himself.

Aaaaaaaand @WWE_Murphy was just a split-second away from NOT having a match against @WWEAleister later tonight... #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/A1hJC9Of1C — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2020

