Rey Mysterio To Face Andrade For The United States Championship On WWE RAW

After losing his WWE United States championship title to Andrade at WWE’s Madison Square Garden live event, Rey Mysterio is set to face his luchador rival on WWE RAW. Fans believe that Rey Mysterio can lose the rematch as WWE want Humberto Carrillo and Andrade to fight for the title at WWE Royal Rumble. Some believe that Seth Rollins and the AOP can interfere in the match and help Andrade retain his title. This will grow the ongoing storyline between Rollins and Rey Mysterio.

WWE has different plans for Rey Mysterio and the United States title

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE had different plans for Rey Mysterio and the United States Championship. That’s why they had to make Mysterio lose the match. Dave Meltzer revealed that previously when Seth Rollins punished Rey Mysterio, a new storyline emerged between the two.

Meltzer said that in the future, fans can see Rey Mysterio teaming up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe to take down Seth Rollins and the AOP. He added that the United States title has no use in the storyline. Andrade, on the other hand, is currently busy with Humberto Carrillo. The rivalry between the two has been going on for a while and the inclusion of the US title gives it more meaning and weight.

“They want the main programme to be Rey, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens against Seth and the AOP. That may not be shot on Monday, although we’ve already sort of have shot it, you know they beat up Rey at the end, they had Joe there and Kevin Owens gets beat up by them every week anyway. So you can see it all tying together already,” said Dave Meltzer.

