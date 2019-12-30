Rey Mysterio Remembers Epic WCW Starrcade Match Against Jushin Liger On 23rd Anniversary

In the 1990s, Rey Mysterio was slowly making his name in wrestling, but Jushin Liger had cemented his position in the WWE. Around 1995, fans started accepting Rey Mysterio for his skills and his rivalry with the high-flyer Jushin Liger started grabbing more eyeballs. The two have faced each other only twice and both the matches became noteworthy. The first time they encountered each other was in a multi-man tag match for WAR in Japan, 1996.

Rey Mysterio teamed up with Ultimo Dragon, Lance Storm and Yuji Yasuraoka to face Jushin Liger, Gedo, Juventud Guerrera and Chris Jericho. Team Mysterio won the match, but fans were not able to see a full-fledged fight between the two masked men. Fans were given what they wanted a few months later in an epic World Championship Wrestling (WCW) Starrcade match that saw Jushin Liger pick up the win on December 30, 1996.

WCW Starrcade 1996: Jushin Liger vs Rey Mysterio

The match between the two started with both the superstars trying to power through each other’s defences. Jushin Liger tried to deliver a vertical suplex and a powerbomb. But Rey Mysterio performed a head scissors takedown. Jushin Liger soon recovered and delivered a suplex off the apron. In the later part of the match, the two superstars started going back-and-forth. Rey Mysterio saw a flaw in Jushin Liger’s defence and performed a springboard moonsault and a springboard leg drop. Jushin Liger retaliated with a diving headbutt and secured the win by delivering a Liger Bomb.

Rey Mysterio remembers the incredible Starrcade match

WWE: Rey Mysterio’s recent appearance

On the November 25 episode of RAW, Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet in a fatal four-way match to become the No.1 contender for the United States Championship. He defeated AJ Styles and became the new United States Champion. This week, Rey Mysterio once again defeated AJ Styles to retain his newly won title. On December 26, 2019, at a live event at Madison Square Garden, Rey Mysterio lost the United States title to Andrade.

