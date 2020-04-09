Rey Mysterio Gives Being 'under The Weather' As Top Reason Behind Skipping Wrestlemania 36

Before WrestleMania 36, Forbes revealed that WWE had asked legend Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke to stay quarantined at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Though the report revealed why Dana Brooke is being quarantined, Rey Mysterio being asked to stay at home was not made clear. Some thought Rey Mysterio is having some travelling issues while others revealed that the masked luchador is going through some personal problems.

Recently, Rey Mysterio talked to Fox Sports MX where he revealed that he was feeling ‘under the weather’ one day and WWE doctors asked him to stay quarantined at home. The same happed with Dana Brooke as per the Forbes report. Rey Mysterio also confirmed that he showed no signs of coronavirus when doctors checked him. Rey Mysterio said he didn’t question WWE doctors and left the WWE Performance Centre after talking to other WWE officials.

"DESAFORTUNADAMENTE YO NO PUDE VIAJAR A WRESTLEMANIA, TENÍA SÍNTOMAS DE RESFRIADO" #WWExFOX @reymysterio explicó a @jimenaofficial su estado de salud y por qué no viajó a Orlando @SaturdayWWE



➡https://t.co/0v0rWQR3Fr pic.twitter.com/q7EFy3W8eF — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 5, 2020

After returning to the WWE in 2018, Rey Mysterio went on many breaks. A couple of weeks before WrestleMania 36, Rey Mysterio returned to WWE RAW and defeated US Champion Andrade. According to many, WWE asked Rey Mysterio to return from break so that he could finish his storyline with Andrade. However, some say that the masked luchador will be taking a long break before making his return to the WWE ring.

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio defeats Andrade

Before the bell could ring, Andrade attacked Rey Mysterio with a dropkick to the midsection. However, Rey Mysterio fought back and delivered some deadly moves. Andrade cheated as he hit Rey Mysterio with a nasty back elbow which earned him a two-count. Rey Mysterio saw an opening and delivered the 619 before earning the victory off a top-rope splash.

