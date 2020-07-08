Chris Jericho Slams WWE, Takes Credit For Upcoming Extreme Rules ‘Eye For An Eye’ Match

On this week’s WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio won the right to pick the stipulation for his upcoming match against Seth Rollins. The Master of 619 told Seth Rollins that they will face off in an "Eye for an Eye match" at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV. According to various reports, “the winner must pull out his opponent’s eye in order to win the match”, in what is yet another interesting concept. Fans are now waiting to see how a PG company like WWE delivers a gruesome match such as this.

After WWE made the Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins match official, former WWE and AEW champion Chris Jericho took to Twitter and wrote "Eye for an eye match? You’re welcome." Chris Jericho took a dig at WWE by suggesting that they stole the idea from AEW. Previously, Jon Moxley and Santana had faced each other in a similar match on the February 12 edition of AEW Dynamite. Later, AEW president Tony Khan shared a Norman Osborn GIF while replying to Chris Jericho’s comment.

AEW Dynamite results: Jon Moxley defeats Santana in an “Eye for an Eye match”

On the January 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho stabbed Jon Moxley in the eye with a spike from his jacket. A week later, Jon Moxley attacked Chris Jericho’s teammate Santana and returned the favour. This led to the first-ever “Eye for an eye match” which took place on the February 12, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. Before the match started, Santana and his tag team partner Ortiz attacked Moxley, but the future AEW World Champion recovered and delivered a top-rope dive to take out the two attackers.

Santana threw Moxley face-first into the middle turnbuckle as Chris Jericho and team watched from a skybox. Jon Moxley fought back with a lariat clothesline, but Ortiz interfered by spitting alcohol in the good eye of Moxley, blinding him. Santana took advantage of the moment by delivering a frog splash to earn a near-fall, but Moxley hit Santana with the Paradigm Shift to pick up the win. Immediately after the bell, Ortiz attacked Moxley. Chris Jericho and others also rushed to the ring and beat Moxley down. The assault ended after Chris Jericho delivered the Judas Effect to an unconscious Moxley.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com, AEW Twitter

