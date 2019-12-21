WWE SmackDown: 'The Fiend' Attacks Bryan, Miz, Ziggler And Corbin After Main Event

According to WWE fans, after this week’s WWE SmackDown went off air, WWE Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt made an appearance in the ring and brutally attacked Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and Baron 'King' Corbin. Fans took pictures and videos of the incident and shared it on their social media accounts. Some revealed that 'The Fiend' first attacked Dolph Ziggler and then went on to send The Miz out of the ring. Daniel Bryan tried to fight, but the WWE Universal Champion hit him with his Mandible claw. King Corbin also tried to attack Wyatt from behind, but 'The Fiend' turned and attacked him too. In the video, some fans can be seen chanting YES! YES! YES, and others can be heard booing 'The Fiend'.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt makes his appearance after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5xjJerVV1Y — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟♛🥀(1.6K) (@RJStylesB2R) December 21, 2019

Another video of The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacking Daniel Bryan, The Miz, King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler#SmackDownpic.twitter.com/6MM2gql4Df — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟♛🥀(1.6K) (@RJStylesB2R) December 21, 2019

WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan, The Miz, King Corbin in a triple-threat match

After losing to Daniel Bryan and The Miz at this week’s WWE SmackDown, King Corbin lost the opportunity to face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble. However, he still has a chance as the WWE recently announced that the three men (Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin) will face each other in a triple-threat match in the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The winner of the match will go on to face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

