The Undertaker To Face AJ Styles At WWE WrestleMania 36: Rumours

AJ Styles is currently recovering from the shoulder injury that he suffered during Men’s Royal Rumble 2020. It is yet to be revealed when the Phenomenal One is going to make his return. However, it is rumoured that his next opponent will be WWE legend The Undertaker. According to wrestling website Wrestle Zone, WWE is currently planning to make AJ Styles face The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 36. Fans have been asking for the match since AJ Styles made his debut in 2016.

It was expected that AJ Styles will face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 36. However, after AJ Styles got injured at Royal Rumble, Randy Orton was given a different storyline with Edge. It is expected that The Undertaker can make an appearance during the WWE Super ShowDown PPV. According to many, AJ Styles can also appear during the event and confront The Phenom.

AJ Styles will be out ‘indefinitely’

During the Men’s Royal Rumble match, AJ Styles suffered a separated shoulder. According to many, he got injured after he failed to land safely after a spear from WWE legend Edge. After the event, AJ Styles was rushed to the hospital where he was treated.

WWE released a statement where the company revealed that The Phenomenal One will be out ‘indefinitely’. However, the statement also revealed that AJ Styles is recovering well.

Members of AJ Styles’ team The O.C. recently appeared on WWE RAW. Over there, they fought Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows lost the match.

Since then, they have not featured in any episode. Many believe that WWE will start a new storyline for The O.C. as it will take weeks for AJ Styles to make his return.

