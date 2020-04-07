The Undertaker And Batista Team Up Again John Cena And Shawn Michaels In 2007 Fight: Watch

Things went off the canvas when Batista and The Undertaker teamed up to take over John Cena and Shawn Michaels in one of the high voltage fights of WWE history on a Monday Night RAW segment in 2007. None of the contenders were tag team partners and shared a mutual grudge amongst themselves. However, to settle the feud for once, John Cena and HBK took on Batista and The Undertaker for a tag-team contest. By the end of the night, the teams got split up dramatically and the fight ended with no definite winner. Here is how the fight went through.

Also Read | The Undertaker Meets John Cena For The First Time In 2002 Throwback Video: Watch

WWE: Throwback to John Cena – Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker - Batista

John Cena and Shawn Michaels were going through an intense feud when WWE decided to pair them up against Batista and The Undertaker. Despite having mutual grudges, all the veterans accepted their tag team partners and started the fight with high-level intensity. John Cena was quick enough to dominate the fight with early aggression but Batista did not fail to respond as he went on to deliver some massive blows to Cena.

Also Read | The Undertaker To Face AJ Styles At WWE WrestleMania 36: Rumours

Both the teams had their moments but things started to look bizarre when The Undertaker left the ring in the middle of the fight. John Cena and Shawn Michaels saw it as a perfect opportunity as Batista was left all alone. Cena and HBK wasted no time in mauling ‘The Animal’ with double 5 Knuckle shuffle. However, HBK further changed the momentum of the fight by landing jos signature 'Sweet Chin Music' over his teammate John Cena. The entire WWE Universe was shocked as Shawn Michaels walked away coldly, after destroying his teammate in an unfinished fight.

Also Read | When The Undertaker Chose Batista Over John Cena For A Grand Fight At WrestleMania 23

Also Read | Wrestlemania In Florida: Throwback To 2017 When The Undertaker Lost To Roman Reigns

(Image courtesy: Instagram of WWE Network)