Ric Flair Gives An Update On His Wife Wendy Barlow’s Health After COVID-19 Confirmation

WWE legend Ric Flair recently appeared on Booker T’s ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, where he gave an update on his wife’s health. His wife, Wendy Barlow, tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago, and since then the two have been taking various measures to isolate themselves. Ric Flair himself tested negative for COVID-19 said that his wife is ‘doing great, but not 100%’. Ric Flair stated that things were “brutal” for some time, but thankfully, Wendy Barlow seems to be doing better.

“I’d take her to the hospital twice for IV one, just to make sure she was okay. Of course, they released her both times after keeping her for a couple of hours, but you can’t be careful enough. In the world I live in, you just double-check and cross-examine everybody. It’s brutal,” Ric Flair added.

Ric Flair defends WWE despite multiple employees testing COVID-19 positive

In previous interviews, Ric Flair has defended appearing at the WWE Performance Center despite multiple WWE employees and wrestlers contracting the virus. Ric Flair said that WWE is “doing everything and following every guideline possible” to keep their superstars and employees safe. The Nature Boy told Wrestling Inc last month that WWE is conducting multiple safety tests and making sure everyone on the set is wearing masks and performing social distancing. “Let me tell you something, you are safer going to a WWE event than you are going to Kroger's grocery store,” Ric Flair added.

Ric Flair’s personal life

Ric Flair married his first wife Leslie Goodman in 1971. The couple had two children - Megan and David - before separating in 1983. A couple of months after, Ric Flair married Elizabeth Harrell. They were blessed with two children, Ashley (Charlotte Flair) and Reid and went on to live together for almost 23 years, before separating. In 2006, Flair married his third wife Tiffany VanDemark and the two had a three-year-long relationship. He then married Jacqueline "Jackie" Beems in 2009 before filing for divorce in 2014. In 2018, Ric Flair married his fifth wife Wendy Barlow at a resort in Florida. Barlow is also a former wrestler who was known as “Fifi the Maid” in WCW.

Image Source: Ric Flair/Instagram