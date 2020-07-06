Ric Flair Says WWE Missed Out On Huge Opportunity After Roman Reigns' Win Over Undertaker

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently scrutinised the promotion and claimed that WWE failed to materialise on a huge opportunity with Roman Reigns after The Big Dog retired The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Although Roman Reigns has been one of the biggest superstars on the current roster, Ric Flair believes WWE could have utilised him even better by turning him into a heel. During a recent interview with Metro, Ric Flair opened up on a number of things with Roman Reigns’ WWE career being one of them, and “The Nature Boy” has seemingly left WWE fans surprised with his statements.

WWE news: Ric Flair criticises WWE for misusing Roman Reigns

After Roman Reigns made The Undertaker retire at WrestleMania 33, he received a lot of hatred from the WWE fanbase. The entire stadium booed Roman Reigns after he vanquished Undertaker and Ric Flair believes that WWE could have potentially turned that momentum in their favour by turning Roman Reigns into a heel. Throughout his years in WWE, Roman Reigns has rarely been a heel and has more often than not been a babyface for the promotion. Although his co-debutants Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) have had their heel moments in the promotion, Roman Reigns is yet to experience the same.

"When [The Undertaker] hauled up his stuff, put it in the middle of the ring and walked out, the next day on RAW, Roman couldn't talk! I thought to myself, 'Man, I've been in a lot in my life, but if I'd had that hot tag brother, I could've rode that forever.' I don't know what happened! But that was the hottest tag in the history of the business! That's made the thing with Brock [Lesnar] beating him pale, in terms of emotion!" said Ric Flair.

WWE News: Roman Reigns return

As of now, there are no official reports regarding the Roman Reigns return. The Big Dog has been inactive in the WWE since his exit from the Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 26. However, late last month, Reigns announced that he is looking forward to grace the ring in the near future and he is ready to 'smash some people'.

Image courtesy: Ric Flair Instagram & WWE.com