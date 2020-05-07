Rhea Ripley Returns To Confront WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair After Her DQ

After weeks of build-up, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Io Shirai on this week’s WWE NXT. Though Io Shirai put on an incredible performance, she lost the match after Charlotte Flair attacked her with a kendo stick, causing a disqualification. After the match, Charlotte Flair kept punishing Io Shirai, until 'Rhea Ripley returns' were the words on the lips of the WWE faithful as Ripley came to her aid and ran off Charlotte Flair. However, Io Shirai did not take kindly to the Rhea Ripley returns scenario and got mad at her for interfering in her business. According to fans, Charlotte Flair could defend her title against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley in a Triple-Threat match in the future.

WWE NXT Results: Io Shirai defeats Charlotte Flair by disqualification, Rhea Ripley returns

Both Io Shirai and Charlotte Flair stalked each other before starting the fight. Charlotte Flair took control of the match after taking down a quick Shirai with a shoulder tackle. Charlotte Flair kept the pressure on 'The Joshi Judas' for a couple of minutes before Io Shirai delivered a series of punches and kicks. After returning from commercials, Io Shirai hit 'The Queen' with a springboard dropkick. She then delivered a hurricanrana from the top rope, for two counts.

In the second half of the match, Io Shirai hit Flair with another hurricanrana, sending her face-first into the corner. Charlotte Flair stepped outside the ring to recover, but The Joshi Judas climbed to the top rope to deliver a moonsault. As Shirai jumped to deliver the moonsault, The Queen moved out of the way and attacked Shirai with a kendo stick, causing a disqualification.

After the match, Charlotte Flair continued to punish Io Shirai. She targeted her surgically repaired knee and used the steel steps to cause more damage. The Rhea Ripley returns scenario then took the WWE faithful by surprise as she scurried to save Shirai and forced Charlotte Flair to leave the ring with her title.

