Rhea Ripley Reveals That She Won’t Mind If WWE Adds Belair To Her WrestleMania 36 Match

Rhea Ripley recently successfully defended her title against Bianca Belair at WWE NXT TakeOer: Portland. After the match, Charlotte Flair appeared and punished both the NXT superstars. This week, Bianca Belair entered the ring and called out Charlotte Flair. She said that she is going to take her revenge the next time she sees her. This has made many believe that Charlotte Flair may face Bianca Belair at WWE Super ShowDown. Few also think that Bianca Belair can join Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple-Threat match at the WWE WrestleMania 36 for the NXT championship.

When asked will she be fine if Bianca Belair is added to her WWE WrestleMania 36 match, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley said that she won’t mind if WWE decided to turn the match into a Triple-Threat. During a recent interview with Gary Cassidy, Rhea Ripley said that Bianca Belair deserves a WrestleMania and she’ll be happy to defend her title against both Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. She ended her answer saying that she won’t complain if someone in WWE pitches the idea to her, she’ll accept.

“If they add Bianca Belair to it, I honestly don’t mind. I love fighting Bianca and if she got put into the match, I’d be all for it,” said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley defeats Bianca Belair, retains her title

From the start of the match, Bianca Belair contoured every move that the champion could throw at her. She even showcased new techniques which took Rhea Ripley by surprise. However, The Nightmare soon figured out her pattern and contoured Bianca Belair’s powerful punches with kicks.

After Bianca Belair contoured a sunset flip powerbomb, Rhea Ripley powered her down with the Riptide. Rhea Ripley then pinned the challenger and retained her championship. After the match, Charlotte Flair entered the ring and punished both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair before accepting Ripley’s challenge for a match at WrestleMania 36.

