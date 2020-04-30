Rishi Kapoor Death: When Film Icon Questioned Indian Players' 'beard' Love In 2019 Post

Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30 at the age of 67 after being admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The Rishi Kapoor death news sent shockwaves across the nation. Since 2018, Rishi Kapoor was battling with leukemia and he was in the United States for treatment for over a year. The news of the Bollywood star's demise was announced by his brother Randhir Kapoor on Thursday morning.

Rishi Kapoor death: Late Bollywood actor's unique advice to Indian cricketers

Rishi Kapoor was an also avid cricket fan who frequently expressed his views on the game. Rishi Kapoor used to have his say through his tweets. Last April, prior to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the legendary actor had come out with a unique observation. He posted a picture of the Indian squad picked for the World Cup on his official Twitter handle and pointed out that most of them are sporting beards. Sporting a beard, nowadays, has become a style statement and the players like to have it and maintain. It is believed that many Indian players caught up with the trend once Virat Kohli starting India in all formats of the game in international cricket.

Rishi Kapoor pointed out that most players who had made it to that World Cup squad sported beards. As a result, he had a unique suggestion to the Indian cricketers. He referred to the biblical figure 'Samson' and said that they would look smart even without the beards. Samson is a biblical figure who doesn't have a beard and his strength comes from his hair.

Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation! pic.twitter.com/QMLuQ0zikw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2019

