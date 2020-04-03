WrestleMania 36: Rob Gronkowski Appears As Performer On 'The Masked Singer'; Watch Video

Just a few days before hosting the historic WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski showcased his entertainment chops after being disclosed as a contestant on FOX’s popular show ‘The Masked Singer’. WWE fans have had their eyes on Rob Gronkowski for a long time now. The three-time Super Bowl winner is currently the WrestleMania 36 host and he has been making headlines with his interesting antics throughout the week.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36: Did Rob Gronkowski Write A Book? "It's Good To Be Gronk" And His Other Literary Ventures

WrestleMania 36: Rob Gronkowski appears on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer features different celebrities competing against one another through a singing contest. However, there’s a cheeky catch in the competition. All the contestants are dressed in elaborate costumes and their identities are concealed. It is the panel of celebrities that guesses the celebrity beneath the mask.

In the latest episode, Rob Gronkowski appeared as ‘The White Tiger’ and became a crowd favourite after performing songs like Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” and “We Will Rock You” by Queen. Rob Gronkowski managed to get into the final nine of the show. However, Gronkowski got eliminated after performing Right Said Fred’s “I am Too Sexy.”

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Suggests WrestleMania 36 Match On 'hyped Up' Debut As WWE SmackDown Host

WrestleMania 36: Update

Due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has been forced to host the upcoming WrestleMania 36 without fans for the first time in history. Initially, WrestleMania 36 was scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, currently, WrestleMania 36 is going to take place at the WWE Performance Center via a two-night event. WWE fans can watch WrestleMania 36 on the WWE Network and other broadcasting platforms.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Demolishes Lego Bust Of Steve Harvey On New Year's Eve: WATCH

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania: Rob Gronkowski Slams Tom Brady And Patriots For 'negative Mood' Ahead Of Cowboys Win

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)