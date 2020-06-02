Rob Gronkowski Oddly Loses 24/7 Title To R Truth While Doing TikTok Dance; Watch Video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski's reign as the WWE 24/7 champion came to an end on RAW. On Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, the company aired the footage from Rob Gronkowski's home in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where R Truth snuck up on him from behind to win the title back. The hilarious turn of events saw Gronkowski lose the title while he was busy doing a TikTok dance.

Rob Gronkowski 24/7 title reign comes to an end

The footage aired by WWE saw R Truth disguised as a gardener in Rob Gronkowski's backyard. The tight end was seen being filmed by his friend for a TikTok video. Soon after, Gronkowski's friend removed his jacket, revealing a referee shirt. R Truth used the distraction to sneak behind Gronkowski for a schoolboy pin to win the championship back and flee the scene in a hurry.

R Truth, who has held the championship for a record 36 times, is also the combined longest reigning champion at 152 days and counting. Meanwhile, Rob Gronkowski, who made his WWE debut just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 36, won the championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All when he jumped on top of a huddle of superstars to pin his friend Mojo Rawley for the title.

Rob Gronkowski 24/7 title win, NFL return

Rob Gronkowski served as the host of the first-ever two-night WrestleMania event and could have won the 24/7 title on Day 1 itself. However, the 30-year-old capitalised on his chance on Day 2 to walk away with the title. Rob Gronkowski's title reign is the longest singular reign at 58 days (as recognized by WWE), beating Riddick Moss' 40-day reign.

Since WrestleMania 36, Gronkowski announced his decision to return to the NFL. He then secured himself a trade to the Buccaneers where he will once again team up with longtime teammate and quarterback, Tom Brady.

With R Truth winning the title back, the 24/7 title is expected to feature regularly on both WWE RAW and SmackDown. The chaotic nature of the title was well-received by fans and the same will be back on the weekly programmes after more than two months. As for Rob Gronkowski, the three-time Super Bowl winner is known to be training extensively in order to regain his fitness ahead of his NFL return in the 2020 season.

