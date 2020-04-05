WrestleMania 36: Kevin Owens Pins Seth Rollins After Giant Leap Stuns Monday Night Messiah

Kevin Owens did exactly what he had promised to the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins as he pinned the former WWE Heavyweight Champion to pick up a win at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday. A battle that had been heating up ever since Seth Rollins turned heel, was finally put to rest after KO made a huge jump from atop the WrestleMania sign, crashing onto Seth Rollins who was on a table below. Seth Rollins' attempt to get away after he disqualified himself was foiled by Owens, who insisted on a no disqualification match to end the feud. In a typical Owens fashion, KO took out the Monday Night Messiah with a stunner and followed it up with a pin to register a win at the grandest stage of them all.

Kevin Owens stuns Seth Rollins

The show goes on without audience

Despite all major sporting leagues around the world cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 went on at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando without any audience. Although WWE chairman Vincent McMahon had earlier said he would 'consider' cancelling the event, the mega event went on as scheduled behind closed doors. In other matches, the Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. RAW women's champion Becky Lynch continued her dream run at Wrestlemania as she beat the CageFighter Shayna Baszler to retain her title, her reign as the champion extending to one year and counting. John Morrison managed to retain the SmackDown tag team championships in a triple-threat ladder match against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso.

