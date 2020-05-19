Shad Gaspard Net Worth, WWE Career And His Film And TV Exploits

Shad Gaspard is a former WWE superstar who worked with the promotion for close to five years. Shad Gaspard gathered a lot of attention when the news of his disappearance grabbed headlines this week. According to various reports, Shad Gaspard went missing while swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach. Though his son was saved by a lifeguard, Gaspard remains missing. Kenichi Haskett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division claimed that the lifeguards were not able to save Shad Gaspard because he was pushed down by a wave. A rescue operation to save the former WWE star is ongoing as wrestling fans all over the world lend their support to Shad Gaspard’s family.

Shad Gaspard net worth: How much did Shad Gaspard earn?

Though Shad Gaspard was not a known wrestler, he built the Shad Gaspard net worth by other means. Apart from wrestling in independent wrestling circuits, Gaspard worked as an actor in several shows and movies. He worked in known films and television series like Think Like a Man Too, Get Hard, The Game and From Dusk till Dawn: The Series. He is also the co-creator of the graphic novel, Assassin & Son. The Shad Gaspard net worth received close to $1 million in 2019, as per trendscelebnow reports.

Shad Gaspard net worth and personal life

In 2009, while still working with WWE, Shad Gaspard married fitness model and athlete Siliana Gaspard. A year later, the couple had a boy. In 2011, Shad Gaspard left WWE and started working in independent wrestling circuits. According to various reports, in 2016, Shad Gaspard prevented an armed robbery at a gas station in Coral Springs, Florida. As the accused was robbing the clerk, Shad Gaspard shoved him and took away his gun. He restrained the accused until the Florida Police arrived.

Shad Gaspard WWE career

In early 2006, Shad Gaspard and the Neighborhoodie (Jayson Paul) formed The Gang Stars, but they had to change the team’s name to ‘Cryme Tyme’ when they signed contracts with WWE. Cryme Tyme featured in many major storylines but were not able to attract a huge crowd. A year later, they were released by WWE. However, they returned to WWE in 2008 and started working with John Cena. They once again featured in numerous storylines but were unable to become the Tag Team Champions once. On the May 14, 2010, episode of WWE SmackDown, Shad Gaspard defeated Jesse Guyver in a singles match after which he was released by the company.

Disclaimer: The above Shad Gaspard net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

