WWE RAW Results: Ricochet Returns, Seth Rollins Wins, Drew McIntyre Faces The Big Show

A lot was expected from WWE RAW after WrestleMania 36, but none of the A-list superstars showed up except Seth Rollins. A match between Drew McIntyre and Big Show was also broadcast, but it was a recorded clip from WWE WrestleMania 36. Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, Angel Garza, Austin Theory and Zelina Vega featured in three different matches to fill the two-hour time limit of a regular show on the RAW episode. Asuka opened the night as she fought Liv Morgan.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Lesnar addresses McIntyre, Undertaker returns: WWE RAW Highlights: WWE News

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW Results: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Big Show

For the main event of RAW, WWE broadcast a match between Drew McIntyre and Big Show. The match took place moments after Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar and became the new WWE Champion. Big Show interrupted Drew McIntyre’s celebration and challenged him for a match. The veteran went after the injured champion as he tried to deliver a chokeslam. However, McIntyre dodged and hit him with the Claymore to win and retain his title.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar slams Drew McIntyre: WWE RAW Highlights: WWE News

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins defeats Denzel Dejournette

After getting defeated by Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36, an angry Seth Rollins entered the WWE RAW ring. Seth Rollins dominated the match from start to finish and defeated NXT's Denzel Dejournette with the Stomp. After the match, Kevin Owens appeared on the screen and said he is not done fighting as WWE RAW is his show.

Also Read l WWE RAW results, highlights: Stone Cold celebrates 3:16 day: WWE RAW Highlights: WWE News

WWE RAW Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Asuka defeats Liv Morgan

The Street Profits defeat Angel Garza & Austin Theory via Disqualification

Bianca Belair vs Zelina Vega ended in a No Contest

Bianca Belair & The Street Profits defeat Zelina Vega, Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Aleister Black defeats Apollo Crews

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeat Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Seth Rollins defeats Denzel Dejournette

Nia Jax returns, defeats Deonna Purrazzo

Humberto Carrillo defeats Brendan Vink

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Big Show

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre confronts Brock Lesnar: WWE RAW Highlights