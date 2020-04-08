Becky Lynch Completes A Year As WWE RAW Women's Champion: Watch Video

Becky Lynch ‘The Irish Lass Kicker’ has been holding the WWE RAW Women’s championship belt for a year now, retaining the title against some of the best in her generation. After claiming the WWE RAW Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a triple-threat contest of WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch has successfully retained her title against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. Here’s what Becky Lynch’s one-year-long title-reign looked like.

WWE RAW: Becky Lynch women’s championship reign and more

Over the course of the last year, Becky Lynch has defended her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against some of the finest women on the roster including the likes of Natalya, Sasha Banks, Asuka, and now Shayna Baszler. She was also the first WWE wrestler to grab the SmackDown Women’s championship and looking at the current scenario it could be said that Becky Lynch is on the verge of becoming the longest-reigning WWE Women’s champion of the modern era. Becky Lynch has already held the WWE RAW Women’s championship for 365 days and if she manages to retain the title in upcoming PPV’s, she will surpass AJ Lee’s record of 401 days as a WWE Women’s champion.

WWE RAW: A look back at Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler from WrestleMania 36

Though a lot of WWE fans considered Shayna Baszler to be a legitimate threat to Becky Lynch, the Irish Lass Kicker silenced all her critics by defeating Shayna Baszler in one of the biggest fights of her wrestling career. After a commendable fight between two of the most prominent WWE superstars, Becky Lynch managed to have the last laugh by pinning down ‘The Queen of Spades’ at WrestleMania 36.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)