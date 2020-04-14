The Debate
Seth Rollins Attacks Drew McIntyre After WWE Champion Defeats Andrade

WWE News

On Monday night's WWE RAW main event, Drew McIntyre defeated United States Champion Andrade but was attacked by Seth Rollins before he could celebrate his win.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Seth Rollins

After Drew McIntyre ended his storyline with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 by becoming the new WWE Champion, fans began wondering who he will face next. Some thought he would face Kevin Owens or Edge while others thought he was in line to face Randy Orton. Few even believed that the feud between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar could go on as their storyline got a positive response from fans.

Also Read l Seth Rollins attacks Drew McIntyre: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch wedding postponed: WWE News

On this week’s WWE RAW, it was confirmed that Drew McIntyre would defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins in the future. On Monday night's WWE RAW main event, Drew McIntyre defeated United States Champion Andrade but was attacked by Seth Rollins before he could celebrate his win. After taking down Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins walked towards the WWE Championship belt, teasing an upcoming feud.

Also Read l Seth Rollins attacks Drew McIntyre: Kevin Owens pins Seth Rollins: WWE News

WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre defeats Andrade; Seth Rollins attacks Drew McIntyre

Before the match could start, Zelina Vega distracted Drew McIntyre which helped Andrade take advantage of the situation. However, the WWE Champion soon recovered and turned the tide of the match. He started punishing Andrade, but Angel Garza and Austin Theory intervened from the ringside and helped the United States Champion. Everyone started trash-talking against each other before Drew McIntyre took Andrade down.

In the later stages of the match, Drew McIntyre managed to take out Garza and Theory before picking up a win by delivering a Claymore Kick to Andrade. As soon as the match finished, Angel Garza entered and took Drew McIntyre down with a chop block. Seth Rollins took advantage of the situation and ran down to deliver a superkick to the Champion.

Also Read l Seth Rollins attacks Drew McIntyre: WWE doubted Seth Rollins' wrestling abilities?

Also Read l Seth Rollins attacks Drew McIntyre: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch reveal routine while spending time together

First Published:
