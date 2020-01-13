The Debate
WWE RAW: Seth Rollins, Big Show And Others Talk About WWE’s First-ever ‘Fist-Fight’

WWE News

Big Show announced that he will once again team up with Joe and Owens to face Rollins and The AOP in WWE’s first-ever ‘Fist-Fight’ in the next episode of RAW.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

After knocking out Seth Rollins in last week’s WWE RAW, Big Show announced that he will once again team up with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to face Seth Rollins and The AOP in WWE’s first-ever ‘Fist-Fight’. It'll take place in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. After the tweet went viral, many fans asked WWE and Big Show about the upcoming match and the rules of the ‘Fist-Fight’. Even Razer (a member of the AOP) and Kevin Owens asked about the rules of the match, but no one answered.

Despite losing the match last week, Seth Rollins looked calm when asked about the upcoming match. The former WWE Universal Champion said that he fights every day and he is not scared of the upcoming Fist-Fight match. He then hailed himself as the best pro-wrestler in the world and said that he believes in The AOP. He claimed that his team will win the match.

WWE RAW highlights: Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show defeated Seth Rollins and The AOP

After Seth Rollins and The AOP made their way to the ring, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe shocked the WWE Universe by introducing Big Show as their third member. From the start of the match, Big Show punished the three heels and choke-slammed everyone in his way. Later in the match, Big Show was seen delivering his special moves to the AOP. As he was about to win, Seth Rollins hit him with a steel chair, causing a disqualification. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe then came in and punished the heels.

Published:
COMMENT
