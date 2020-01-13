WWE RAW: Seth Rollins, Big Show And Others Talk About WWE’s First-ever ‘Fist-Fight’

After knocking out Seth Rollins in last week’s WWE RAW, Big Show announced that he will once again team up with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to face Seth Rollins and The AOP in WWE’s first-ever ‘Fist-Fight’. It'll take place in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. After the tweet went viral, many fans asked WWE and Big Show about the upcoming match and the rules of the ‘Fist-Fight’. Even Razer (a member of the AOP) and Kevin Owens asked about the rules of the match, but no one answered.

Despite losing the match last week, Seth Rollins looked calm when asked about the upcoming match. The former WWE Universal Champion said that he fights every day and he is not scared of the upcoming Fist-Fight match. He then hailed himself as the best pro-wrestler in the world and said that he believes in The AOP. He claimed that his team will win the match.

Great to return to #Raw for my first match on Monday night in years! Teaming up with @SamoaJoe and @FightOwensFight last night was awesome, two very talented young men. And as for next week's "fist fight" ... I'll leave this here. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/uBmavoai4o — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) January 7, 2020

Even though the brass put me in a match without my consent, while I was half conscious, I’ll overcome those odds and continue to set the standard for the best pro wrestling company on Earth. You’re welcome. https://t.co/s07Jwx2YbQ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 12, 2020

Hello, @WWE.



Can someone tell me what the rules to a Fist Fight are? If I punch through Seth’s face, do we win?



I called Vince this week to ask him and he put me on hold for 5 hours and 18 minutes before the call mysteriously dropped



Anyway, lme know.



Thanks! ☺️ — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 11, 2020

We got a Fist Fight this Monday, of course most people are wondering about the rules. I’m wondering why there are any to begin with. #RAW — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 11, 2020

No rule fist fight?? No problem... @WWETheBigShow kena met prish me grushta💀💀💀 https://t.co/6YdSMf1p23 — Albanian Psycho (@Rezar_WWE) January 8, 2020

WWE RAW highlights: Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show defeated Seth Rollins and The AOP

After Seth Rollins and The AOP made their way to the ring, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe shocked the WWE Universe by introducing Big Show as their third member. From the start of the match, Big Show punished the three heels and choke-slammed everyone in his way. Later in the match, Big Show was seen delivering his special moves to the AOP. As he was about to win, Seth Rollins hit him with a steel chair, causing a disqualification. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe then came in and punished the heels.

