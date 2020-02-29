Roman Reigns Vs Goldberg At WrestleMania 36 With Universal Championship At Stake

Goldberg’s stunning victory against Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown has earned him an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 36. Though it’s not official whether Roman Reigns vs Goldberg will be the WrestleMania main event, it’s confirmed that Goldberg is going to defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Big Dog stepped up against Goldberg and challenged him for a fight. Surely, the entire WWE Universe can't wait for a Roman Reigns vs Goldberg fight.

Also Read | The Undertaker Visits WWE Performance Center Before WrestleMania 36

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns vs Goldberg is confirmed for WrestleMania 36

While Goldberg was having a great time on SmackDown after his recent victory over Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns stepped up and stole the moment from him. The former WWE Champion went straight towards Goldberg and said, “I am next.” It seems that WWE fans are extremely excited about the intense Roman Reigns vs Goldberg matchup.

Both Roman Reigns and Goldberg rely a lot on their finishing move - the spear. Thus, it would be interesting to see them apply the finisher against each other at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read | WWE News: After Edge, Paige Hints At WWE Comeback In Latest Instagram Post

Roman Reigns vs Goldberg: Who has the bigger chance?

Looking at the current storyline, it seems like Roman Reigns is going to snap the Universal Champion away from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg might not wrestle after WrestleMania and Roman Reigns is slated to replace him as the next WWE Universal Champion.

Also Read | WWE News: Vince McMahon Has Been Accused Of Throwing Almonds At WWE Writers

Also Read | WWE Changed WrestleMania 36 Plans For John Cena And Roman Reigns: Rumours

(Image courtesy: Instagram of WWE on Fox)