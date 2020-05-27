Seth Rollins Reveals Why The Undertaker's Character Won’t Work For Today’s Audience

Since his debut, The Undertaker has been presented as a supernatural being who has various powers. Mark Calaway’s iconic gimmick worked so well because it was always shrouded in mystery and intrigue. In his 30-year-long WWE career, Mark Calaway never did an interview, which upheld the facade in the eyes of the audience. However, WWE star Seth Rollins has claimed that Mark Calaway broke his iconic character after the release of The Last Ride documentary.

While speaking on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, Seth Rollins revealed that he and all the people his age believed in The Undertaker’s supernatural gimmick. However, "if a 12-year-old sees The Last Ride today, it would ruin everything,” said Rollins. Seth Rollins stated that the Undertaker’s gimmick is so supernatural that people would just stop trusting in his character after watching The Last Ride.

"His character doesn’t work today. There are some weird exceptions, Bray Wyatt comes to mind from an ultra-character perspective who sort of slides by a little bit or gets a pass,” said Seth Rollins.

After listening to the podcast, fans took to Twitter and praised Seth Rollins for putting up some good points. For nearly three decades, The Undertaker was well protected outside the WWE ring and he was arguably the most mysterious athlete in the world. According to many, though fans can know so much about the Undertaker, it is also true that the documentary is revealing a lot of things and this could have a bad effect on Mark Calaway’s legacy.

WWE news: Seth Rollins on potentially facing Edge in the future

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins opened up about possibly facing Hall of Famer Edge in the future. Seth Rollins said that he doesn’t know when, but he’s sure that their paths will cross. Seth Rollins added that Edge is currently busy with Randy Orton and he’s eagerly waiting to see Edge vs Randy Orton 2 at WWE Backlash.

"I can only assume that our paths will cross. I don’t know what Edge’s contract looks like, and I don’t know where his story with Randy Orton is going next, but I enjoyed their match at WrestleMania and I look forward to their match at Backlash."

