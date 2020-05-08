AJ Styles Teases Another Match With The Undertaker, Says He Won’t Say No To A Fight

After returning to WWE Raw this week, AJ Styles admitted that he got buried by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. However, he said he didn’t lose the match as the Boneyard Match didn’t have any rules. After that, AJ Styles appeared on WWE’s The Bump, where he talked more about the Boneyard Match and revealed that he would ‘gladly fight The Undertaker again’. He even said that he’s looking forward to facing The Undertaker again in the future.

"If there's ever a chance to get my hands on The Undertaker, I will gladly take him out. No problem. I won't say no problem, obviously, it's a problem, but I'm looking forward to it."

Will The Undertaker return to face AJ Styles again?

Though AJ Styles would like to work with The Undertaker again, it’s unclear whether The Undertaker will return to WWE or not. According to many, the critically acclaimed Boneyard Match was The Undertaker’s last match in WWE. Some say that 'The Phenom' could announce his retirement in his soon to be released documentary, ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’. According to the company, Undertaker: The Last Ride will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday, May 10, 2020. The Undertaker documentary will release on the same day as the Money in the Bank 2020 PPV.

AJ Styles talks about Money in the Bank 2020

After winning the gauntlet match and securing a spot at the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE RAW, AJ Styles said he’s ready to become Mr MITB. He even said that he’ll throw his competitors from the WWE Headquarters’ terrace if they come between him and the contract. AJ Styles is currently the betting odds favourite to win the 2020 Men’s MITB ladder match.

“I'm going to do anything, and I mean anything, to get that Money in the Bank contract. If that means throwing Rey Mysterio or Aleister Black off the top of WWE Headquarters? So be it."

