Seth Rollins Goes Berserk On WWE RAW, Brutally Injures Rey Mysterio’s Eye

It has been anything but smooth sailing for Rey Mysterio these past few days. On Sunday, he was thrown off the roof of the WWE Headquarters by King Corbin, and a day later was brutally injured by Seth Rollins. After losing at Money in the Bank (MITB), Rey Mysterio teamed up with Aleister Black to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy on this week’s WWE RAW. Though 'The Masked Luchador' shined throughout the match, he ended up getting his eye wounded by the 'Monday Night Messiah', Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins goes berserk on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins entered the ring, looking like a mess and with a blank expression on his face. According to many, Seth Rollins was hurt after WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated him at Money in the Bank PPV. The match began and Murphy tried to tag Seth Rollins in, but 'The Beast Slayer' did not move or show any interest in taking the tag. Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black dominated the match as they continued to work over Murphy. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, stood in the corner with a blank expression on his face.

Despite getting punished by Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black, Murphy put up a good fight. However, Rey Mysterio went on to attack Seth Rollins with a brutal elbow to the stomach, which turned the match. Seth Rollins snapped out of his trance and stopped Rey Mysterio from executing the 619 to win the match. Seth Rollins grabbed Rey Mysterio and threw him on the floor, resulting in a disqualification. He picked up Rey Mysterio and slammed him into the barricade. Rollins did the same to Aleister Black and demanded Murphy “stay the hell back.”

Seth Rollins then delivered several brutal shots to Rey Mysterio's eye before taking him to the steel steps. He grabbed Rey Mysterio's face and shoved his eye into the corner of the ring steps, drawing blood. As everyone watched in shock, Seth Rollins said, “it’s not your fault, Rey.” The medical team rushed to help an injured Rey Mysterio who was bleeding profusely.

