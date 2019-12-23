Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Temporarily Stopped Using His Finishing Move - The Stomp

In the recent episode of FOX’s The Story Of, former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins can be seen revealing that he stopped using The Stomp as his finisher because WWE Chairman Vince McMahon found it vicious. The Stomp, which is a copy of Japanese wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji’s special move, was loved by fans. However, when Seth Rollins became the Universal Champion, Vince McMahon told him to stop using it. McMahon said that it was because he never wanted his champion to use a “vicious” move.

“Our boss, Vince McMahon, saw the highlight package of the event and he thought that the move actually looked too vicious for his champion, for the guy representing WWE,” said Seth Rollins.

How Seth Rollins felt about the decision?

After Vince McMahon’s decision, Seth Rollins started doing Pedigree which was a copy of Triple H’s finisher. In the show, Seth Rollins revealed that he was not interested in changing his special move. He looked for every opportunity to meet McMahon and talk to him about the same. He added that when he found McMahon in a good mood one day, he talked to him. Vince McMahon told him to bring the stomp back.

"I found my opening and I was able to convince him to allow me to bring it back. And so hopefully it’s back for good. It’s very worked well for me," said Seth Rollins.

What a year it’s been https://t.co/FcLcCbYjKh — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 22, 2019

Last week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was seen using the stomp on Rey Mysterio when the former Universal Champion and The AOP were punishing the masked luchador. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio are scheduled to face each other in the upcoming episode of RAW where the winner will become the United States Champion. Fans expect that they will see Seth Rollins use the stomp once again.

