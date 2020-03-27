Seth Rollins Says WrestleMania 36 Moving To WWE Performance Centre Is The Best Thing Ever

The long storyline between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens is scheduled to end at WrestleMania 36, but there will be no audience to cheer for either of them. However, 'The Beastslayer' is not at all upset that this bout is taking place behind closed doors and without any live audience. Seth Rollins recent appeared on WWE Bump where he revealed that the decision taken by WWE was for everyone’s safety.

Seth Rollins said that WrestleMania 36 will be special for both him and Kevin Owens because they both started out at the WWE Performance Centre. Seth Rollins said he and Kevin Owens were in WWE NXT and they used to fight each other without a crowd at WWE Performance Centre. Seth Rollins said it will be just like old days.

“Though we won’t have a live crowd there, we’ll have millions of people watching around the world, and that’s very exciting to know that we’re going to have this match here, where it all started,” said Seth Rollins.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins says Kevin Owens is a WrestleMania failure

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens appeared and called out Seth Rollins to respond to his WrestleMania challenge. Seth Rollins accepted Kevin Owens' challenge and slammed him for calling him out for a match at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins said that he has a great WrestleMania record and he would easily defeat a "failure" like Owens. Seth Rollins said that Kevin Owens gets scared under pressure, but he doesn’t.

"Under pressure, I become a god," said Seth Rollins.

We will not be held down. The accountable will be accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4rWsnnljhb — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 3, 2020

