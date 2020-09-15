Seth Rollins Believes Dominik Mysterio’s SummerSlam Performance Will “put Him On The Map”

At just 23 years old, Dominik Mysterio entered WWE and instantly became a fan favourite with his debut performance. The son of pro-wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, Dominik faced Seth Rollins in Streetfight at WWE SummerSlam 2020, which he ended up losing. Despite that, the young luchador impressed almost everyone, including WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Triple H and the man he fought – Seth Rollins.

WWE recently released a video showing what happened backstage after Dominik's debut fight. Dominik Mysterio first hugged his father who kept telling him that he’s proud of him. Dominik then met Vince McMahon and thanked him for the opportunity before hugging him tightly. Seth Rollins then gave the young superstar his "Burn it down" wristband as a souvenir and later went on to give him his honest opinion on his skills.

SETH GIVING DOM HIS WRISTBANDS THIS SO WHOLESOME🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/KGAlm19yEf — andrea (@quantumwidow) September 13, 2020

Seth Rollins breaks character, praises Dominik Mysterio

While breaking his in-ring character, Seth Rollins thanked Rey Mysterio for letting him be his son’s first opponent. Seth Rollins claimed that just like Dominik, Rey Mysterio also made his WWE debut at WWE SummerSlam “so there was a lot of symmetry there”. He said he wore Rey Mysterio’s classic Halloween Havo gear to pay homage to the WWE legend and give him the middle finger at the same time (when it comes to their storyline). Seth Rollins then talked about Dominik Mysterio’s performance and said that he’s proud of what the young superstar did in the ring.

“It's going to mean a lot to him going forward. It's going to put him on the map and hopefully establish him or get him kickstarted and making sure that this business is good for years to come after I'm gone,” said Seth Rollins.

Dominik Mysterio trained under pro-wrestling legend Lance Storm but was also under the tutelage of Rey Mysterio. His status as a multi-generational superstar certainly earned him a WWE contract but he proved himself to the world as he fought superstars like Seth Rollins, Murphy, and others. The Luchador is still in a feud with Seth Rollins, and on the latest episode on WWE RAW, the two traded hands in a Steel Cage match, where Dominik Mysterio delivered yet another incredible performance despite being handed another loss.

