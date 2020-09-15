Seth Rollins Defeats Dominik Mysterio Before Launching An Assault On Murphy On WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio faced each other in their third singles encounter this week on Monday Night RAW. The match was huge for Dominik as it was his first Steel Cage match but the 23-year-old didn’t give in to the pressure and delivered his best in-ring performance till date. Though he lost the match, fans loved Dominik Mysterio’s performance, who proved that he’s ready to main-event a pro-wrestling show. The match also gave a huge bump to the Seth Rollins and Murphy storyline as The Monday Night Messiah attacked Murphy after the fight.

Fans speculate that in the coming weeks, Seth Rollins could start a feud with Murphy which would lead to a match between the two superstars. Many claim that WWE could also start a romance angle between Murphy and Rey Mysterio’s daughter, Aalyah, who was seen checking on Murphy after the assault.

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins slaps Murphy silly

Before his Steel Cage match against Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins confronted Murphy backstage. The Monday Night Messiah asked his disciple whether he was ready for the upcoming task or not, and when Murphy answered in the affirmative, Rollins slapped him multiple times. He then grabbed Murphy by the throat and shoved him into a locker. Seth Rollins said Murphy’s task is to just sit in the locker room and not run interference in the match.

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins defeats Dominik Mysterio, attacks Murphy

Despite being warned by Seth Rollins, Murphy made his way to the ring and slid a kendo stick into the cage for Rollins. However, with the help of Rey Mysterio, Dominik stole the kendo stick and started punishing Seth Rollins. Dominik tried to escape the cage but Murphy distracted him by attacking Rey Mysterio. Murphy then attacked Dominik and stopped him from escaping the cage.

He tried to slam the cage door on Dominik Mysterio but ended up accidentally slamming it onto Rollins instead. In the chaos, Dominik Mysterio hit Rollins with a frog splash, but Seth Rollins soon got up and delivered three stomps to win the match. Rollins taunted the Mysterios on his way out but attacked Murphy before leaving. He threw him into the barricade and cage, leaving him on the floor, smarting.

