Seth Rollins Talks About Rey Mysterio Feud; Names Wrestlers Who Have Stepped Up In 2020

At WWE Extreme Rules 2020, Seth Rollins won the first-ever ‘Eye for an Eye’ match by shoving Rey Mysterio's eye into the corner of the steel steps. A week later, Rey Mysterio's son Dominik Mysterio appeared on WWE RAW and took his father’s revenge by attacking Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy with a kendo stick. The attack was so vicious that it left some big marks on Seth Rollins' back.

Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood pic.twitter.com/GGGqkcdzhL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 28, 2020

The Monday Night Messiah recently talked to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT where he revealed that Dominik would now be his main focus going forward. However, he said that the young luchador still has a chance to leave Rey Mysterio’s side and join his team. Seth Rollins then made it clear that if Dominik Mysterio “chooses to be a resistance,” then he will see the same fate as his father and anyone else who stood against him.

“If Dominik chooses to be a resistance; We’ve seen what happens when people get in my way. People get hurt and it’s unfortunate. Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, Humberto Carillo, Rey Mysterio – the list goes on and on and I’m hoping we don’t have to do the same thing to Dominik.”

Reports claim that in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins could call out Dominik Mysterio and challenge him to a match at SummerSlam. Many fans believe that Seth Rollins would defeat Dominik at SummerSlam, but will get attacked by Rey Mysterio later. Rey Mysterio would then join forces with Dominik and the two could end up taking down Seth Rollins and team together. There are also rumours that Rey Mysterio could announce his retirement after his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins ends.

Seth Rollins reveals the wrestles who have stepped up in 2020

When asked which WWE superstar has impressed him this year, Seth Rollins picked two names - Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy. According to the former WWE Universal Champion, both Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy have delivered some incredible and entertaining matches in the past few months. He said both the superstars are talented and are ‘super hungry to get to the next level’. “Moving forward, I think you’re going to see both of those guys take some bigger steps. One of the things we need to understand if you can’t make new stars overnight,” Seth Rollins added.

Image Source: WWE.com