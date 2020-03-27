Roman Reigns Dedicates A Song To WWE Fans To Spread Coronavirus Awareness: Watch

With the ever-increasing cases of coronavirus across the globe, WWE Superstars have been doing everything they can to entertain the fans. In order to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a number of countries have announced a complete lockdown. Apart from this, people are also being advised to wash their hands and stay clean to protect themselves from the virus. ‘The Big Dog’ of WWE, Roman Reigns recently expressed his concern over the medical crisis as he went on to spread awareness among the fans by singing a cheeky song.

WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns dedicates song to fans amidst coronavirus pandemic

The official Instagram handle of the WWE Performance Center posted the video in which Roman Reigns dedicates a song to the WWE fans and spreads awareness about the current crisis. The interviewer started to groove as the Big Dog (Roman Reigns) said: “Washing my hands, coz I wanna stay clean”. Roman Reigns has already pulled out from his WrestleMania 36 fight against Goldberg due to the fear of coronavirus and it seems that the Big Dog is not taking coronavirus lightly.

WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36

Breaking: Roman Reigns, who has had leukemia and is immunocompromised, will not compete at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg due to coronavirus concerns, per @ryansatin pic.twitter.com/quev57mmr4 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 27, 2020

Roman Reigns already had a battle in the past with leukaemia and he reportedly does not want to risk his life in the current situation. Roman Reigns was earlier scheduled to fight Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 but looking at the ongoing scenario, The Big Dog decided to step down. WWE is now looking for a new opponent to step up and face Goldberg.

WWE News: WrestleMania 36 Update

For the first time in the history of WWE, WrestleMania 36 is going to be a two-night event with zero attendance in the arena. WWE fans can watch WrestleMania 36 live on WWE Network and other broadcasting platforms. WWE is not going to allow spectators in the arena until the deadly epidemic is eradicated.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)