Bret Hart Convinced Vince McMahon To Bring Stone Cold Steve Austin To WWE From ECW: Report

Bret Hart recently appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions where talked about his WWE and WCW career in detail. He also talked about his rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin and revealed how he played a major role in bringing Stone Cold Steve Austin to WWE from ECW. Bret Hart said that during his time, WWE was in desperate need of wrestlers. They used to sign new wrestlers frequently and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would often talk to Bret Hart about the new recruits because Hart was "The Man" in wresting that time.

Bret Hart talks about Stone Cold Steve Austin’s debut

Bret Hart said that one day he went to Vince McMahon’s cabin and asked him to sign Stone Cold Steve Austin who wrestled for ECW back then. Bret Hart told Vince McMahon that Stone Cold Steve Austin was a good fighter and would be huge in WWE. Vince McMahon agreed with Bret Hart and the next week, Stone Cold Steve Austin signed a deal with WWE.

I talked to Vince about it, and I remember the next week, you were sitting in the dressing room," said Bret Hart.

The reign of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Within a year, Stone Cold Steve Austin became the king of the ring and began attracting a huge crowd. He even went on to start a rivalry with Bret Hart and defeated him on numerous occasions. After that, the memorable ‘Austin 3:16’ era began and Stone Cold Steve Austin became the face of WWE. Stone Cold Steve Austin ruled WWE for a decade and announced his departure after WrestleMania 19. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin still has the calibre to attract a huge crowd and was voted the 'Superstar of the Decade' by the WWE Universe.

