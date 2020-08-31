WWE Payback Results: Roman Reigns Crowned Champion; Lee Defeats Orton; Rey, Dominik Star

At the WWE Payback PPV, Roman Reigns defeated ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee made an appearance as he defeated WWE legend Randy Orton in a singles match. Dominik and Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, bested Seth Rollins and Murphy in a high-flying Tag-Team match. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Bobby Lashley vs Apollo Crews, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs Bayley & Sasha Banks, Big E vs Sheamus and others. Several WWE personalities like King Corbin, Matt Riddle and Paul Heyman made an appearance on recently concluded WWE Payback 2020 PPV.

WWE Payback results: Major matches/segments that happened at the PPV

WWE Payback results: Keith Lee defeats Randy Orton

As soon as the bell rang, Keith Lee took the fight to Randy Orton, but the Viper dodged and The Limitless One ended up injuring his shoulder. Orton then sent Lee through the announce table with a side suplex and kept him grounded in the ring. The Limitless One fought back by throwing Orton out of the ring and hitting him with a side suplex. However, Randy Orton soon recovered and downed his opponent with a kick and a draping DDT. Randy Orton then tried to deliver an RKO, but Keith Lee broke free and delivered a Spirit Bomb to win the match.

WWE Payback results: Rey & Dominik Mysterio defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy

The Mysterios dominated from the start, but Seth Rollins soon halted their momentum as he started punishing Rey Mysterio. Seth Rollins and Murphy then punished Dominik, but the young Mysterio fought back and wiped out his opponents. Rey Mysterio then entered the ring and unloaded on Seth Rollins before hitting him with a moonsault for a near-fall. Murphy tried to interfere but ended up receiving a big DDT from Dominik. Seth Rollins tried to fight back, but Rey Mysterio downed him again with a seated senton.

However, The Messiah soon recovered and delivered a Codebreaker to Rey Mysterio and sent him flying into the barricade. Seth Rollins and Murphy then tried to deliver a double-team manoeuvre, but Murphy accidentally hit Rollins and gave Rey and Dominik Mysterio enough time to take over. In the end, Dominik Mysterio delivered a frog splash to Murphy to win the match.

WWE Payback results: Roman Reigns defeats ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (c) & Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman attacked ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt during his entrance, but the Universal Champion endured and delivered a uranage to take over. As fans waited for Roman Reigns to make his entrance, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman continued to punish each other. The Fined retrieved a giant mallet from under the ring and attacked Braun Strowman with it. The Monster fought back by throwing Wyatt through a table and unloading on him with various moves. Back in the ring, The Fiend took Strowman to the top rope and delivered a big superplex that demolished the ring. With both men down, Roman Reigns walked out alongside Paul Heyman and attacked his opponents. After punishing the two, Roman Reigns pinned Braun Strowman to win the match.

WWE Payback results roundup

Kickoff Show: Riott Squad defeat The IIconics (WWE Payback grades: C)

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley defeats Apollo Crews (c) (WWE Payback grades: B)

Singles Match: Big E defeats Sheamus (WWE Payback grades: B+)

Singles Match: King Corbin defeats Matt Riddle (WWE Payback grades: B+)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defeat Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) (WWE Payback grades: A-)

Singles Match: Keith Lee beats Randy Orton (WWE Payback grades: B)

Tag-Team Match: Rey & Dominik Mysterio trump Seth Rollins & Murphy (WWE Payback grades: B+)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defeats ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (c) & Braun Strowman (WWE Payback grades: A)

Image credits: WWE.com