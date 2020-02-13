Goldberg’s shocking return to the WWE Uiverse has opened up a lot of pathways for interesting storylines. ‘The Iconic’ went straight after Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and the duo are set to put on a thriller at the main event of WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia on February 27. The winner of the title is expected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

WWE: Roman Reigns wants to face Bray Wyatt over Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

#WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was asked if he would rather face Goldberg or Bray Wyatt “The Fiend” at Wrestlemania if he wins the Elimination Chamber match. He said would rather face The Fiend. pic.twitter.com/uCxmyLq4Yd — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020

It might sound bizarre to a lot of WWE fans but Roman Reigns would love to face Bray Wyatt instead of Goldberg at the WrestleMania. The former WWE champion said that Bray Wyatt is going to be around in WWE for a long time. On the other hand, Goldberg might just make an exit after WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns acknowledged the fact that Goldberg is a great performer and a massive superstar. However, The Big Dog currently wants to concentrate on WWE’s future stars. “There’s no doubt that The Fiend has put a lot of work into what he’s done as we all have. Like I said, it’s my time now. We’ve had fun with that Fun House, but it’s time to bring it home,” said Roman Reigns.

WWE: Roman Reigns has also planned his WrestleMania 37 opponent

During the press meet, Roman Reigns said that he wants to face Dwayne Johnson inside the WWE ring at WrestleMania. The battle between two of the greatest Samoans will entertain the whole world.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)