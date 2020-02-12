The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Roman Reigns Wants To Face Cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson At WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE News

WWE: When a reporter asked if he would want to face Dwayne Johnson at WWE WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns said that he would love to fight The Rock.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed during the inauguration ceremony of WWE WrestleMania 37. He answered many wrestling-related questions. When a reporter asked if he would want to face his cousin and WWE legend Dwayne Johnson at WWE WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns said that he would love to fight The Rock. Roman Reigns said that Los Angeles is The Rock’s home so he can make it to the SoFi Stadium to face him.

Also Read l Who is Simone Johnson? Quick facts about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter

Roman Reigns added that the match between him and The Rock will attract a lot of fans and SoFi Stadium has plenty of space. Roman Reigns said that he loves the Hollywood star. Roman Reigns ended his answer by saying that it will be his dream match and it will make millions of fans happy.

Also Read l Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson congratulates daughter Simone for signing contract with WWE

WWE Super ShowDown: Roman Reigns to face King Corbin

On the work front, Roman Reigns is scheduled to face King Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown. The match was announced last week after King Corbin made his way to the ring and slammed Roman Reigns for the Royal Rumble match. Corbin claimed that The Big Dog won the match by cheating and demanded the WWE Universe to show some respect. He then poured a drink over the head of a fan and demanded a re-match. Roman Reigns appeared on the stage and attacked Corbin with a Superman Punch. He then accepted King Corbin’s challenge and asked for a steel cage encounter.

Also Read l WWE News: The Rock wanted to face Sting at WrestleMania 21, reveals WWE legend Jim Ross

WWE WrestleMania 37: Major details

According to the company, WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021. The trailer launched by WWE revealed that the tagline of WWE WrestleMania 37 is ‘WWE turns Hollywood’. Many believe that Hollywood Hulk Hogan or The Rock can return and host the mega event. During the WWE WrestleMania 37 week, WWE is also scheduled to host WWE NXT TakeOver, Axxess, WWE SmackDown, WWE RAW and the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Also Read l WWE News: Charlotte Flair reveals the reason behind her disconnect with Becky Lynch

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
UP CMO'S SHOCKER
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION