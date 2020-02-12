Roman Reigns Wants To Face Cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson At WWE WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed during the inauguration ceremony of WWE WrestleMania 37. He answered many wrestling-related questions. When a reporter asked if he would want to face his cousin and WWE legend Dwayne Johnson at WWE WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns said that he would love to fight The Rock. Roman Reigns said that Los Angeles is The Rock’s home so he can make it to the SoFi Stadium to face him.

Roman Reigns added that the match between him and The Rock will attract a lot of fans and SoFi Stadium has plenty of space. Roman Reigns said that he loves the Hollywood star. Roman Reigns ended his answer by saying that it will be his dream match and it will make millions of fans happy.

#WWE Superstar @WWERomanReigns pitches having a match against his cousin .@TheRock at Wrestlemania 37 which will take place at SoFi in Los Angeles. He said it would be a dream match. pic.twitter.com/f6Y2PZoRsq — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020

WWE Super ShowDown: Roman Reigns to face King Corbin

On the work front, Roman Reigns is scheduled to face King Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown. The match was announced last week after King Corbin made his way to the ring and slammed Roman Reigns for the Royal Rumble match. Corbin claimed that The Big Dog won the match by cheating and demanded the WWE Universe to show some respect. He then poured a drink over the head of a fan and demanded a re-match. Roman Reigns appeared on the stage and attacked Corbin with a Superman Punch. He then accepted King Corbin’s challenge and asked for a steel cage encounter.

WWE WrestleMania 37: Major details

According to the company, WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021. The trailer launched by WWE revealed that the tagline of WWE WrestleMania 37 is ‘WWE turns Hollywood’. Many believe that Hollywood Hulk Hogan or The Rock can return and host the mega event. During the WWE WrestleMania 37 week, WWE is also scheduled to host WWE NXT TakeOver, Axxess, WWE SmackDown, WWE RAW and the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

#WrestleMania 37 will go Hollywood when it emanates from @SoFiStadium in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021! pic.twitter.com/r3OWRNYddl — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2020

