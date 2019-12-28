Roman Reigns To Go Head To Head Against Dolph Ziggler On New Year's Eve

WWE has planned some treats for its fans on the New Year’s Eve. Now that SmackDown is officially a part of FOX, WWE will have a presence in the television channel’s New Year celebrations from Times Square on Tuesday evening. As part of New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey, WWE has scheduled a fight with Roman Reigns in action.

Couldn’t let Corbin get away after our match last night at #WWETLC but I’m DEFINITELY feeling it all this morning... pic.twitter.com/G9sTPsC3o2 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 16, 2019

WWE news: Roman Reigns vs Dolph Ziggler

On Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced that Roman Reigns’ opponent in the New Year’s Eve match would be Dolph Ziggler. It was believed that the match would be aired live from New York’s Times Square. However, that is not the case. After Friday Night SmackDown ended, WWE recorded the match between Ziggler and Roman Reigns at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Michael Cole, Corey Graves and numerous other superstars will also attend the countdown to the ball drop in New York.

Got knocked down. Not knocked out. Corbin’s got a whole world of pain coming to him in a week. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/mBRW5hsy4Q — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2019

According to fans present at the taping, the match goes in favour of Roman Reigns who wins after using the Spear on Ziggler. WWE celebrity friend Maria Menounos was the special guest ring announcer for the match. Menounos will also co-host the FOX NYE special along with Rob Gronkowski.

The NYE event will also see performances by LL Cool J of NCIS: LA fame and DJ Z-Trip, The Backstreet Boys, The Killers, Tyga, Florida Georgia Line and The Lumineers. Village People will also put up a performance as the group attempts to set a world record for the largest YMCA dance.