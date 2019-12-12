WWE: John Morrison Wants Comeback Fight With 'ridiculously Talented' Finn Balor

John Morrison is back in the WWE fold, and the latest episode of 'The Bump' was all about his return. On the show, the 40-year-old wrestling star spoke about his absence from the WWE scene for 8 years. He also spoke about the exciting matches that await him when he returns to the ring.

Also Read | John Morrison Confirms His Return To WWE Through A Twitter Post

Also Read | WWE NXT: Watch Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee And Dominik Dijakovic Fight The Undisputed ERA

WWE NXT: John Morrison on Finn Balor

The veteran also discussed his thoughts about the current WWE superstars. When Kyla Braxton asked him about his opinion regarding the current crop of wrestlers on WWE in the 'Game Recognises Game' segment, Finn Balor’s name came up. John Morrison made fun of Balor’s accent but was quick to add that he was a big fan of the Irishman, who is also a 2-time Intercontinental Champion. Morrison said that he had never faced Balor in the ring before. John Morrison added that a match against him was something that he would agree to if the opportunity arises.

Also Read | John Morrison Confirms Return To WWE, Fans Ecstatic To Welcome Back 'Guru Of Greatness'

WWE NXT: John Morrison loves Finn Balor's accent

During the segment, John Morrison said that everybody loved an Irish accent and he was no exception. Morrison made fun of himself and said that his accent was a little fishy and went from Irish to Scottish. Morrison then went on to compare Balor to Hollywood star Liam Neeson. The returning WWE star said that he had been a fan of Balor for a long time and called him 'ridiculously talented'. Morrison mentioned that a match against the Demon would be a cool thing.

Also Read | WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor Defeats Tommaso Ciampa; Rhea Ripley Confronts Shayna Baszler

Meanwhile, Finn Balor is back on his heels after a turbulent time on the main roster. Being a heel is what Balor does the best, and he has shown that in NXT. Balor is expected to be a huge part of the Yellow brand in the coming years. So, if Morrison wishes to take on Balor, he will have to take a trip to Full Sail.

Also Read | WWE NXT: Finn Balor Defeats Tommaso Ciampa, Brutally Beats Adam Cole In Latest Video

Watch Finn Balor look back at his epic clash with A.J. Styles at TLC 2017