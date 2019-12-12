WWE NXT: Angel Garza Proposes To Girlfriend After Becoming The NXT Cruiserweight Champion

It was certainly the night for Angel Garza as he defeated Lio Rush to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion and then went on to propose his girlfriend in front of the WWE NXT Universe. After winning the match, Angel Garza picked up the mic and revealed that he loves four things in his life – his family, the support from his fans, wrestling and most of all his girlfriend Zaide. He then asked Zaide to come to the stage and said that he wants all the NXT and fans to be a part of a very special thing. He then went to his knees and proposed Zaide in his native language. Zaide accepted the proposal and the duo kissed in the middle of the ring.

After the event, Garza and Zaide went backstage where they were congratulated by many NXT superstars. WWE COO also congratulated the duo by meeting them and sharing a tweet. Angel Garza then met his family who was there to surprise him as he was about to fight Lio Rush for the title. However, Garza’s family never knew that he was going to propose Zaide in the middle of the ring. Talking to WWE, Garza sister revealed that they came to surprise Garza, but, he surprised them instead.

WWE NXT: Angel Garza vs Lio Rush

Lio Rush came out aggressive but the challenger was ready and fought back. Angel Garza delivered an Avalanche Spanish Fly which secured him a near-fall, but the NXT Cruiserweight Championship fought back. In the later part of the match, Angel Garza rolled outside and hit Lio Rush with double knees. Garza then tried to get the three counter by delivering the Wing Clipper to the champion, but that was not enough. Angel Garza then went on to trap Rush in a reverse full nelson and forced his opponent to submit.

