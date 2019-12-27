WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Seeks Revenge Against King Corbin Before Royal Rumble

The final episode of this year's WWE SmackDown will go on air on Friday night and the WWE is planning to set up one of the follow-up matches of next year’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020. In the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the challenger for the Universal Championship in the first PPV event of 2020 will be revealed. Here are the matches which are set to take place.

Daniel Bryan vs Baron Corbin vs The Miz

This will be the first contender match for the WWE Universal Championship. Daniel Bryan returned to WWE at TLC to clash with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and he saved The Miz from him. Bryan was looking for a match against Bray Wyatt. Meanwhile, The Miz also wanted a match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as he had mocked his family on WWE SmackDown.

Lacey Evans on A Moment of Bliss

Lacey Evans is currently going through a face turn storyline on WWE. The company did not have to work much on the storyline. Meanwhile, WWE superstar Alexa Bliss returns with her controversial talk show ‘A Moment of Bliss’, which will telecast on WWE FOX during SmackDown. Alexa Bliss’ first guest on the show will be Lacey Evans. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks and Bayley, who mocked Lacey Evans and her daughter in the last SmackDown episode, could be seen interrupting her.

What more to expect?

Braun Strowman asked Sami Zayn for a match against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. That storyline might advance further. What will Roman Reigns do next? He was beaten by Corbin at TLC when Corbin & team ganged up against him. Will Reigns get some retribution? Who will be the next challenger for the New Day? Is Heavy Machinery ready for the top tag team title? It all makes up for an exciting episode ahead on Friday Night SmackDown on December 27.