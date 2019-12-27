WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez To Be The Wildcard Entrant At Royal Rumble 2020?

As WWE Royal Rumble draws near, there are many rumours and speculations regarding the matches. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer claimed that Cain Velasquez is listed to return at the main event. He will be a part of the Royal Rumble Match. Meltzer said that Velasquez is not scheduled to fight Brock Lesnar. Earlier, there were rumours that the former UFC champion will take on the Beast Incarnate in a match at the Royal Rumble.

Also Read | WWE: Brock Lesnar And Cain Velasquez Are Set To Arrive On SmackDown

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Fans May Not See Cain Velasquez In The WWE Ring Again

WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez to enter Royal Rumble?

So far, WWE has not put a lot of focus when it comes to creating pre-Rumble build-ups. Every year, the company focuses on two big Rumble matches, with the winners getting a shot at a major title of their choice. The unpredictability of Royal Rumble makes it different from other pay-per-view events. Fans also look forward to the PPV as they love the surprise entrants that show up at the match.

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez Or Tyson Fury May Face Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 36

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez Can Make His WWE Return In Royal Rumble, May Face Brock Lesnar

In the past, retired veterans, Hall of Famers, absent talents and even injured superstars have shown up at Royal Rumble matches. This year’s Rumble is also expected to have its fair share of surprises. Cain’s appearance could be one such surprise. Velasquez’s last appearance on WWE TV was when he participated in WWE Crown Jewel and lost against Brock Lesnar. Since then, he has also had one other event – a tag team match in Mexico City. In it, he and Humberto Carrillo defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo And Cain Velasquez's 2011 Throwback Video Makes Fans Go Nostalgic

We’ve been here before and we know how this will go. #AndNew

Aquí hemos estado antes y sabemos muy bien lo que va pasar. #CrownJewel @wwe pic.twitter.com/jeAGnp2Woe — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) October 31, 2019

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Randy Orton Was NOT To Be Part Of Monday Night Raw And Here Is Why